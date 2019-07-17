Love-struck couple consumes poison in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A love-struck young couple, who had eloped from their homes, consumed poison to end their life after being caught by the police. The incident took place in Bhadrak district today.

According to reports, a youth of Korei in Jajpur district had developed a love affair with a girl of the same locality. The duo had eloped from their homes 10 days ago and was staying in a rented house in Nangamahal area under Bhadrak Town Police limits.

The family members had lodged a complaint with Korei Police Station, which initiated a probe and traced the couple’s location in Bhadrak through mobile number tracking.

Following this, Korei police along with their Bhadrak counterparts today reached the rented house in which the young couple were staying. However, before the police could apprehend them, the couple consumed poison in an attempt to end their life fearing separation.

The police personnel immediately rushed the duo to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital in a critical condition. Reportedly, the girl has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as her health condition deteriorated.