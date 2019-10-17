Love, sex & betrayal: Minor girl files FIR against Army jawan in Sundargarh

By pragativadinewsservice
Army jawan
Sundargarh: A minor girl on Thursday lodged a police complaint at Lahunipada police limits in Sundargarh district alleging that she was raped by an Army Jawan on the pretext of marriage.

The identity of the Army jawan is yet to be ascertained.

In her complaint, the complainant alleged that the youth of Masinda village in the district had maintained a physical relationship with her for some years on a false promise of marriage.

The victim came in contact with the youth, who is a jawan in the Indian Army, some years ago and the duo embarked on a relationship. In the course of their affair, the accused kept physical relation with her on multiple occasions.

When the girl asked the youth for marriage, the latter refused. Following this, the victim approached the police. Meanwhile, Lahunipada police have registered a case against the accused youth and the investigation is underway, sources added.

pragativadinewsservice
