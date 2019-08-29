Love, sex & betrayal: Girl stages dharna in front of youth’s house in Rayagada

StateHeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Love, sex & betrayal
15

Rayagada: A girl on Thursday staged dharna along with her parents in front of a youth’s house alleging betrayal in love and physical exploitation on the pretext of marriage.

The incident has been reported from Pitamahal area under Shesakhal Police limits in Rayagada district.

According to the girl, she came in contact with a lecturer Dhiren Patnaik when she was pursuing her Engineering Diploma course in 2017. Soon they embarked on a relationship and also kept physical relations.

Related Posts

Worms found in midday meal in Ganjam; locals lock up…

10-Feet-Long Python Rescued In Jajpur

Education In A Shambles In Khallikote School

After completing her Engineering course, she moved back to her village in Jharkhand. However, Patnaik convinced her to come back to Rayagada to pursue PGDCA course. Following this, they rented a house and started staying there claiming to be husband and wife, she said.

When she finished her PGDCA course and moved back, Patnaik stopped contacting her. When she asked Dhiren for marriage, he refused. But his family started threatening her family and demanded Rs 5 lakh from them, the girl added.

With her parents support, the girl decided to stage a protest in front of Patnaik’s house until justice is served.

Meanwhile, Pattnaik’s family has already arranged for his marriage with another girl. The girl yet to file a case against the accused.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Worms found in midday meal in Ganjam; locals lock up…

10-Feet-Long Python Rescued In Jajpur

Education In A Shambles In Khallikote School

1 of 6,546