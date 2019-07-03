Looters’ gang busted in Sundargarh, 7 held

Sundargarh: Police claimed to have busted a looters’ gang with the arrest of seven of its operatives during simultaneous raids at several places in the district on Wednesday.

The identity of the arrested persons was not disclosed immediately by Sundargarh Police.

According to sources, the cops carried simultaneous raids at several places in the district today. During the search, the police parties apprehended seven persons working for the gang which is involved in looting banks and petrol pumps.

Three country-made guns, four rounds of live bullets, six motorcycles and a dagger were also seized from the possession of the arrested persons, sources added.