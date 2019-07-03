Looters’ gang busted in Sundargarh, 7 held

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Looters' gang busted
Representational Image
10

Sundargarh: Police claimed to have busted a looters’ gang with the arrest of seven of its operatives during simultaneous raids at several places in the district on Wednesday.

The identity of the arrested persons was not disclosed immediately by Sundargarh Police.

Related Posts

Youth beaten to death in Jagatsinghpur

165 kg of ganja seized in Malkangiri, two held

Elderly man drowns in Kusabhadra River

According to sources, the cops carried simultaneous raids at several places in the district today. During the search, the police parties apprehended seven persons working for the gang which is involved in looting banks and petrol pumps.

Three country-made guns, four rounds of live bullets, six motorcycles and a dagger were also seized from the possession of the arrested persons, sources added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.