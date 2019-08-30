Looters’ gang busted in Ganjam; 12 arrested

Ganjam: In a major breakthrough, the Ganjam police busted two looters’ gangs from Aska and Buguda police station areas on Thursday.

Twelve persons were arrested in this connection, police said. They were involved in several dacoity cases in the silk city.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the accused persons,Ganjam police conducted raids in Aska and Buguda and apprehended the looters.

The cops also seized four mousers, 12 bullets, 12 bombs, a toy gun, five motorcycles and Rs 58,000 cash from their possessions, Ganjam SP Brijesh Ray said.

Police sources said the looters’ gang were actively operating in Ganjam, Khordha and Nayagarh districts. The dacoits used to intercept those persons who carry more cash such as finance company staff and cattle traders.