Loot from finance firm staffer: Cops nab three in Bhadrak

Chandbali: Police claimed to have cracked the case relating to loot of cash from the female collection agent of a finance company and arrested three persons.

The police have seized Rs 26,000 cash, two ATM cards and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested persons. They have been forwarded to court, the police said.

According to police, the female cash collection agent of Annapurna Finance Company had lodged a complaint with Chandbali police alleging that four robbers looted Rs 32,925 from her on Madhapur-Rampur road on July 5.

Acting on the complaint, the police had registered a case and launched a probe. While three accused have been arrested, the fourth accused is still on the run.