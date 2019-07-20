Loot bid foiled in Jagatsinghpur, three notorious criminals held

Jagatsinghpur: Police claimed to have foiled the loot bid at Punjab National Bank near Rahama bazar in Jagatsinghpur district with the arrest of three persons including a minor yesterday.

The accused persons have been identified as P. Shankar and Karan Rao from Ganjam.

According to sources, the trio, identified as members of notorious Eragola robbery gang, assembled near Rahama bazar and were hatching a plan to commit loot in the bank when cops dressed in civilians clothes zeroed in on them.

Following the arrest, the police have seized cash amounting to Rs 1.30 lakh, two mobile phones, two motorcycles and tools used breaking into cars from them.

Reportedly, the accused trio on July 6 robbed off a businessman of over Rs 1 lakh. The accused persons were also involved in several loot incidents across Cuttack and Dhenkanal districts, said Tirtola SDPO Deepak Ranjan Jena.