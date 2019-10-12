Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on October 2 launched the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme to get feedback from citizens turning up at police stations and govt-run hospitals.

Mostly people allege that they fail to get justice at the police station and return empty-handed. In a bid to get reviews about the promptness of police personnel and receive complaints from people, the state government has come up with a unique programme to connect with the complainants directly.

After the state government decided to implement the scheme aimed at collecting citizen-centric feedback, Director General of Police (DGP) BK Sharma laid emphasis on delivering justice to the people and erasing the fear of alleged rude attitude of police personnel.

The Odisha DGP himself interacted with the complainants from the police control room and collected feedback on the behaviour of police personnel, action taken after filing complaint, if they were able to meet the IIC, whether they were provided with a slip of their registered complaint and information from the police station on the proceedings of their case.

After the DGPs move, panic gripped the police officials across the state. While earlier there was no provision to provide slip to the complainants, it has now come to force with the implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’. Providing a copy of the FIR to the complainant would take more than an hour. Therefore, if the on-duty DCO provides a computerised copy of the slip by entering the details of the complainant’s name and the purpose of visit, then the government would actually come to know about the complainant’s visit to the police station and collect feedback accordingly. This means the details entered in the computerised slip gets linked to the police control room at the district-level.

However, it has now come to the notice that some police personnel have created a loophole in the feedback system. The computerised slip, which has been introduced for being given to persons coming to the police stations, are being printed manually in a receipt book format. These printed manual slips are now being provided to the complainants as the latter are less aware of the new system.

Later, the police personnel download the complaint letter according to their own convenience through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). Based on the manipulated data, the senior police officials collect feedback from the complainants accordingly.

This activity by some cops shows that that situation remains the same and the police stations continue to work on the same old procedure which is considered less citizen-centric.

If sources are to be believed, the activity is underway not only in other parts of the state but also in Commissionerate Police. On being asked about the matter, a senior police official, on conditions of anonymity, said: “Only providing a slip is of no use unless it is registered in the CCTNS. It could not enable to ascertain the actual details of the promptness of police personnel. Providing an unregistered slip is not valid at all and if such a thing comes to the notice, actions will be taken accordingly.”

