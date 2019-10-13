Loophole In Mo Sarkar: District Police Officials Issued Show Cause Notices

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has stepped out to tackle the loophole in the citizen-centric feedback system of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme, courtesy to the report published in Pragativadi Odia daily.

Reportedly, ‘show cause’ notices have been sent to various police stations regarding the allegations of manual slips being given to complainants. The report about the lapse was published in Pragativadi Odia daily on October 12 edition.

Taking note of the report, the State police department took the allegations seriously and initiated a probe regarding the same.

After receiving proof regarding the misappropriation, the concerned police officials and district SPs have been issued “show cause” notices. Though the officials have not revealed details about the allegations, they have admitted receiving the notice.

On the other hand, the police personnel have been instructed to make computerised slip compulsory for all the complainants. This was decided in a meeting on Saturday.

If the directives remain infringed, the cops responsible for the same will face disciplinary actions, informed senior police officials. The move has been adopted as police personnel were instructed to download data through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) in August 2019.

However, even after a month, the same has not been followed at several police stations.

After allegations regarding such irregularity surfaced, senior police officials sealed the loopholed in the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme. The district SPs and DIGs have been asked to henceforth issue only computerised slips to complainants.

Notably, a report about some police personnel creating a loophole in the feedback system was published in Pragativadi. As per the news, the computerised slip, which has been introduced for being given to persons coming to the police stations, were being printed manually in a receipt book format. These printed manual slips were then provided to the complainants as the latter were less aware of the new system.

Later, the police personnel download the complaint letter according to their own convenience through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). This eventually led to the manipulation of data on the basis of which the senior police officials collect feedback from the complainants.

