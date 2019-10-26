London Mayor asks police to ensure security during Kashmir protest

London: The London Mayor has pledged a robust policing to thwart any untoward incident during Kashmir protest at Indian High Commission on Diwali.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said he is working with Scotland Yard to ensure that there is no security threats around the Indian High Commission in London during a planned “Free Kashmir” protest on Diwali.

His promise came after London Assembly member Navin Shah raised concerns over the planned protests by British Pakistani and separatist groups for Diwali on Sunday.

The Mayor said: “The police have reassured me that a robust policing plan will be in place to ensure the security of the High Commission of India.”

It may be mentioned that violent clashes occurred outside India House in London during a protest by the same groups on August 15, India’s Independence Day.