London court rejects fugitive Nirav Modi’s bail plea

London: A London court on Friday rejected the bail plea of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and remanded him till May 24,reports said.

Nirav is presently undergoing extradition proceedings in Britain in the USD 1-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

The diamond merchant is behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest last month.

Nirav appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot via video link from the jail.

According to reports, the very brief hearing ended with the judge further remanding Nirav till May 24.

Nirav’s bail was rejected by Chief Magistrate Arbuthnot on March 29 on the grounds that there was a “substantial risk he would fail to surrender”.

The diamantaire is believed to have been living in the UK on an Investor Visa.