Lokayukta Ajit Singh calls for a corruption-free Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Lokayukta chairperson Justice Ajit Singh on Monday appealed to the people for cooperation in eradicating corruption from the state and making it a “corruption-free” state.

Attending the first press conference of Lokayukta here today, Singh said the body of Lokayukta is yet to be fully established but has been established substantially in Odisha.

“The Government is wholeheartedly cooperating to make the Lokayukta of this state a “Model Lokayukta,” he added.

The purpose of the press conference was to bring awareness among people of the state about the establishment of Lokayukta so that they do not become a victim of corruption and assist the Lokayukta in making the state free from corruption.

Through the press conference, the Lokayukta appealed to the people of Odisha not to become a victim of corruption and said they are free to approach the Lokayukta by making a complaint.

He assured that everything possible will be done to ensure that the complainant is not subjected to any corrupt practice by public servants.

Apart from the press conference, the Lokayukta has also planned to reach out to the people by holding awareness camps in all the districts in a phased manner. The first awareness camp will be held in Sambalpur district on June 29.

The Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2014 has come into force with effect from 7th July, 2018 and the body of the Lokayukta has been established with effect from 28th February, 2019.

Ajit Singh, former Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court, assumed the office as the First Chairperson of the Lokayukta, Odisha on March 20, 2019.

Justice BK Nayak, Former Judge, Orissa High Court assumed the Office as Member, Judicial on March 31, 2019 and Dr. Debabrata Swain, a Former Officer of the Indian Forest Service and Head of Forest Force, Odisha, has joined as one of the Members of Lokayukta on April 4, 2019.