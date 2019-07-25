Lok Sabha takes up Triple talaq bill, Congress opposes

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha took up the triple talaq bill for consideration and passage on Thursday. Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad initiated the debate.

The Congress has, however, decided to oppose the Bill in its current form. The party said the government should first consult with the Muslim community in this connection.

The BJP has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in House when the Bill is taken up for voting.

It may be recalled that the government had introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on June 21.

The Opposition had protested by saying that it would victimise Muslims in its current form. JD(U), an ally of the ruling NDA government, is also opposing the Bill. The Bill proposes to ban instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) and make it a penal offence.

It was first introduced in December 2017 and had been pending in the Rajya Sabha since then. The Bill had lapsed after the 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved.