Lok Sabha passes UAPA Bill with stringency

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday has passed the Bill to make the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act more stringent.

This UAPA will designate individuals as ‘terrorists’ even remotely suspected to have links with terrorists or their outfits.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the UA(P)A Bill has been implemented in the United Nations, the United States, China, Pakistan, Israel and even in the European Union. There is a need to create a provision to declare an individual a terrorist.

Shah said in the Lower House of Parliament that the UN has a procedure for it. He said the US has it, Pakistan has it, China has it, Israel has it, the European Union has it and everyone has done it.

The Home Minister also said that the government will have no empathy for Urban Naxals or their sympathisers.