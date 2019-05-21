Lok Sabha Exit Poll: Here Is The Internal Survey By Congress

Bhubaneswar: While several media organisations are already out with their Lok Sabha Exit Poll, an internal survey by the Congress party has come to the fore.
Here is the latest prediction:
- UP 80
- Congress—08
- BJP—17
- RLD—03
- BSP—27
- SP—25
- Maharashtra 48
- Cong+NCP—10+10=20
- BJP+SS—13+13=26
- Others—02
- AP 25
- Cong+TDP—02+08=10
- Left—01
- YSR—14
- Telangana 17
- Cong—03
- Left—01
- AIMIM—01
- TRS—12
- West Bengal 42
- Cong—04
- BJP—04
- Left—03
- TMC—31
- Bihar 40
- Cong+RJD& others—06 + 13 =19
- BJP+LJP etc. — 10 +06+04 =20
- Left—01
- TN 39
- Cong+DMK—07+24 =31
- BJP+AIDMK—00+05 =05
- Left—03
- MP 29
- Cong—14
- BJP—15
- Chhattisgarh 11
- Cong—07
- BJP—04
- Karnataka 28
- Cong+DS—13+04 =17
- BJP—11
- Gujarat 26
- Cong—04
- BJP—22
- Rajasthan 25
- Cong—10
- BJP—15
- Odisha 21
- Cong—01
- BJP—04
- Left—01
- BJD—15
- Kerala 20
- Cong+KC (M G)—08+03=11
- Left—07
- Others—02
- Jharkhand 14
- Cong+JMM&JVM—05+05 =10
- BJP—04
- Assam 14
- Cong —06
- BJP+AGP—04+01 =05
- AIUDF—03
- Punjab 13
- Cong—11
- BJP+SAD—00+01 =01
- AAP—01
- Haryana 10
- Cong—03
- BJP—06
- JJP—01
- HP 04
- Cong —01
- BJP—03
- Delhi 07
- Cong—04
- BJP—02
- AAP—01
- J&K 06
- Cong+NC—02+02=04
- BJP—01
- PDP—01
- Uttarakhand 05
- Cong—02
- BJP—03
- Goa 02
- Cong—01
- BJP—01
- Tripura 02
- Cong—00
- BJP—02
- North East 09
- Cong—02
- BJP—02
- Regn. Parties—05
- UT 06
- Cong—03
- BJP—03
- Others=161
Party-wise Seats
- Cong+=137+69=206
- BJP+=146+30=176
- Others=161
- Total=543
Others include:-
- BSP+SP+RLD =55 (27+25+03)
- TMC=31
- YSR=14
- TRS=12
- BJD=15
- PDP=01
- AAP=02
- Others=04
- Rgnl Parties=05
- AIUDF=03
- Left=17
- AIMIM=01
- JJP=01
- Total =161