Lok Sabha Exit Poll: Here Is The Internal Survey By Congress

Bhubaneswar: While several media organisations are already out with their Lok Sabha Exit Poll, an internal survey by the Congress party has come to the fore.

Here is the latest prediction:

UP 80

Congress—08

BJP—17

RLD—03

BSP—27

SP—25

Maharashtra 48

Cong+NCP—10+10=20

BJP+SS—13+13=26

Others—02

AP 25

Cong+TDP—02+08=10

Left—01

YSR—14

Telangana 17

Cong—03

Left—01

AIMIM—01

TRS—12

West Bengal 42

Cong—04

BJP—04

Left—03

TMC—31

Bihar 40

Cong+RJD& others—06 + 13 =19

BJP+LJP etc. — 10 +06+04 =20

Left—01

TN 39

Cong+DMK—07+24 =31

BJP+AIDMK—00+05 =05

Left—03

MP 29

Cong—14

BJP—15

Chhattisgarh 11

Cong—07

BJP—04

Karnataka 28

Cong+DS — 13+04 =17

13+04 =17 BJP—11

Gujarat 26

Cong — 04

04 BJP—22

Rajasthan 25

Cong — 10

10 BJP—15

Odisha 21

Cong — 01

01 BJP — 04

04 Left — 01

01 BJD—15

Kerala 20

Cong+KC (M G) — 08+03=11

08+03=11 Left — 07

07 Others—02

Jharkhand 14

Cong+JMM&JVM — 05+05 =10

05+05 =10 BJP—04

Assam 14

Cong — 06

06 BJP+AGP — 04+01 =05

04+01 =05 AIUDF—03

Punjab 13

Cong — 11

11 BJP+SAD — 00+01 =01

00+01 =01 AAP—01

Haryana 10

Cong — 03

03 BJP — 06

06 JJP—01

HP 04

Cong — 01

01 BJP—03

Delhi 07

Cong—04

BJP—02

AAP—01

J&K 06

Cong+NC — 02+02=04

02+02=04 BJP — 01

01 PDP—01

Uttarakhand 05

Cong — 02

02 BJP—03

Goa 02

Cong — 01

01 BJP—01

Tripura 02

Cong — 00

00 BJP—02

North East 09

Cong — 02

02 BJP — 02

02 Regn. Parties—05

UT 06

Cong — 03

03 BJP — 03

03 Others=161

Party-wise Seats

Cong+=137+69=206

BJP+=146+30=176

Others=161

Total=543

Others include:-