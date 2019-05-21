Lok Sabha Exit Poll: Here Is The Internal Survey By Congress

Lok Sabha Exit Poll
Bhubaneswar: While several media organisations are already out with their Lok Sabha Exit Poll, an internal survey by the Congress party has come to the fore.

Here is the latest prediction:

  1. UP 80
  • Congress—08
  • BJP—17
  • RLD—03
  • BSP—27
  • SP—25
  1. Maharashtra 48
  • Cong+NCP—10+10=20
  • BJP+SS—13+13=26
  • Others—02
  1. AP 25
  • Cong+TDP—02+08=10
  • Left—01
  • YSR—14
  1. Telangana 17
  • Cong—03
  • Left—01
  • AIMIM—01
  • TRS—12
  1. West Bengal 42
  • Cong—04
  • BJP—04
  • Left—03
  • TMC—31
  1. Bihar 40
  • Cong+RJD& others—06 +  13    =19
  • BJP+LJP etc. — 10 +06+04 =20
  • Left—01
  1. TN 39
  • Cong+DMK—07+24 =31
  • BJP+AIDMK—00+05 =05
  • Left—03
  1. MP 29
  • Cong—14
  • BJP—15
  1. Chhattisgarh 11
  • Cong—07
  • BJP—04
  1. Karnataka 28
  • Cong+DS13+04 =17
  • BJP11
  1. Gujarat 26
  • Cong04
  • BJP22
  1. Rajasthan 25
  • Cong10
  • BJP15
  1. Odisha 21
  • Cong01
  • BJP04
  • Left01
  • BJD15
  1. Kerala 20
  • Cong+KC (M G)08+03=11
  • Left07
  • Others02
  1. Jharkhand 14
  • Cong+JMM&JVM05+05 =10
  • BJP04
  1. Assam 14
  • Cong 06
  • BJP+AGP04+01 =05
  • AIUDF03
  1. Punjab 13
  • Cong11
  • BJP+SAD00+01 =01
  • AAP01
  1. Haryana 10
  • Cong03
  • BJP06
  • JJP01
  1. HP 04
  • Cong 01
  • BJP03
  1. Delhi 07
  • Cong—04
  • BJP—02
  • AAP—01
  1. J&K 06
  • Cong+NC02+02=04
  • BJP01
  • PDP01
  1. Uttarakhand 05
  • Cong02
  • BJP03
  1. Goa 02
  • Cong01
  • BJP01
  1. Tripura 02
  • Cong00
  • BJP02
  1. North East 09
  • Cong02
  • BJP02
  • Regn. Parties—05
  1. UT 06
  • Cong03
  • BJP03
  • Others=161

Party-wise Seats

  • Cong+=137+69=206
  • BJP+=146+30=176
  • Others=161
  •  Total=543

Others include:-

  • BSP+SP+RLD =55 (27+25+03)
  • TMC=31
  • YSR=14
  • TRS=12
  • BJD=15
  • PDP=01
  • AAP=02
  • Others=04
  • Rgnl Parties=05
  • AIUDF=03
  • Left=17
  • AIMIM=01
  • JJP=01
  • Total =161
pragativadinewsservice
