Loco-pilot stops train, saves lives of elephant herd

State at Large
Dhenkanal: Avoiding a major mishap, an alert locomotive pilot applied emergency brakes to save an elephant herd crossing a railway track in Dhenkanal district yesterday.

According to sources, the incident took place on Sunday while a herd of over 20 jumbos were crossing the tracks near Machyapur Railway Station. On spotting them, the driver halted the train en route to Manguli and saved the lives of the animals or any harm to them.

The train service resumed in a while after the herd of elephants passed by.

