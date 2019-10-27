Locals stage protest over illegal stone blasts in Bhawanipatna

Kalahandi: Alleging rampant blasting in stone mines near Kashibahal hill in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district residents of five villages staged protest today.

Locals allege that mafia continue to plunder the mining areas by excavating tonnes of stones on a daily basis without even caring for government norms.

Expressing grave concern, they said that due to high intensity of blasts, their houses have developed cracks threatening their lives.

They further alleged that the high-intensity sound of the blasts is giving sleepless nights and distressing days to the villagers.

Besides, the locals have staged demonstration demanding arrest of the accused and stopping of the blasts in the area.

On being informed about the protest, police long with local Tehsildar has reached the spot and held conversation with the enraged locals.