Locals stage protest over drain water-logging in Cuttack

Cuttack: While locals of the Millennium city face water-logging troubles frequently, they have resorted to protest over the same.

According to reports, residents of a low-lying area in Cuttack have blocked the busy streets connecting Kazibazar area and Roverstreet area here as drain water is logged on the road even during the festive season.

The situation seemed worse as the drain water that gushed through the streets resulted in commuters facing a tough time while negotiating the waterlogged roads.

As the drain water was all over the road it left commuters wading gingerly through the dirty streets.

Poor drainage system in the area causes such issues frequently, alleged the locals. The area is water-logged since many days for which people are finding it difficult to stand here and to commute.