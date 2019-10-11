Locals Stage Demonstration Over Various Irregularities In Nilagiri Hosp

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Nilagiri Hosp
0

Balasore: Tension erupted at Berhampur Medical in Nilagiri area of Balasore district today as locals staged demonstration by locking the hospital gate over various irregularities.

The locals have alleged that the health care system is in shambles since long due to the absence of doctors in different departments of the hospital.

Related Posts

Narrow Escape For Driver As Moving Truck Catches Fire In…

5T Secretary VK Pandian Continues Ground Zero Inspection At…

Pregnant Woman Carried On Cot For 2 Km In Keonjhar

The irate locals have stated that they are suffering the worst due to the irregularities taking place in the hospital. Besides, the treatment is being done by nurses and attendants, alleged the agitators.

Meanwhile, no comments could be obtained from the hospital authorities, sources said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Narrow Escape For Driver As Moving Truck Catches Fire In…

5T Secretary VK Pandian Continues Ground Zero Inspection At…

Pregnant Woman Carried On Cot For 2 Km In Keonjhar

1 of 1,993