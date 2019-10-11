Locals Stage Demonstration Over Various Irregularities In Nilagiri Hosp

Balasore: Tension erupted at Berhampur Medical in Nilagiri area of Balasore district today as locals staged demonstration by locking the hospital gate over various irregularities.

The locals have alleged that the health care system is in shambles since long due to the absence of doctors in different departments of the hospital.

The irate locals have stated that they are suffering the worst due to the irregularities taking place in the hospital. Besides, the treatment is being done by nurses and attendants, alleged the agitators.

Meanwhile, no comments could be obtained from the hospital authorities, sources said.