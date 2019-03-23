Locals ransack Marine police station in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Tension prevailed in Basudevpur Municipality in Bhadrak district today after locals of Bibinagar ransacked the Kasia Marine police station here.

According to sources, the villagers resorted to vandalism over an alleged dispute between two families. The clash reportedly ensued after a newly-wed woman went to her parental home in Barapokhari village and did not return to her in-laws’ house at Bibinagar.

Fumed over this, the woman’s in-laws allegedly thrashed the villagers of Barapokhari. On being intimated about the incident, Kasia Marine police reached the spot and detained the accused in-laws.

Later, the locals of Bibinagar barged into the police station premises and resorted to vandalism. The irate mob damaged the furniture and important files. Following this, the cops have detained as many as 50 persons for their alleged involvement in the vandalism.

Reportedly, police forces have been deployed at the police station to avoid any further untoward incident, sources further added.