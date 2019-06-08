Locals pray for safe return of Odia pilot Sunit Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: Scores of people residing in Baliapalli village under Kabisuryanagar block of Ganjam district on Saturday offered prayers wishing safe return of flight lieutenant Sunit Mohanty.

Sunit, a native of Baliapalli village, was among the 13 IAF personnel onboard the IAF Transport Aircraft An-32 which went missing after taking off from Jorhat Airbase in Assam on June 3.

As six days have passed since the IAF aircraft went missing, the residents of Baliapalli village today offered prayers to God wishing safe return of the young pilot along with other members.

Sunit is the son of former IAF employee Surendranath Mohanty. He had joined IAF back in 2012. He was the co-pilot of the missing plane.

Today, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa visited Air Force Station Jorhat to assess the ongoing search operations. He was given a detailed briefing about the operations and was apprised with the inputs received so far. He interacted with families of the officers and airmen who were onboard the aircraft.

Sources said resources from various agencies, including ISRO were brought into the operation to trace the missing aircraft. The area of search is mountainous and heavily forested with thick undergrowth. The weather in the area has been inclement with low clouds and rain during most hours. Combined with the inhospitable terrain, the weather has posed serious challenges to aerial search operations.