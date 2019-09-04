Locals plant paddy saplings on muddy road in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: Residents of Oliha in Mahakalpara block of Kendrapara district have resorted to a unique protest by planting paddy saplings on the muddy Orata-Badiha road.

Expressing their anger over the poor condition of the roads residents of several villages planted paddy saplings on the stretch.

They condemned the alleged indifferent attitude of the district administration in repairing the road.

According to the agitators the authorities concerned have failed to develop the road and the pathetic condition of the road has made travelling a nightmare.

The sludge has not only made the lives for motorists difficult but also for people walking through it, another villager expressed.

Besides this, the irate villagers also staged dharna by sitting on the road and burning logs here. Vehicular traffic on the road was disrupted and scores of vehicles remained stranded. They also urged the district administration to immediately repair the road, sources said.