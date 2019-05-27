Locals foil robbery bid, 3 miscreants handed over to cops

Salepur: Residents of Adanga village under Salepur police limits in Cuttack district thwarted a robbery bid by three miscreants last night and handed the trio to the police.

The accused persons have been identified as Birakishor Sahu, Laxmidhar Sahu and Ganeswar Kandi.

According to sources, the three miscreants were caught by the villagers while they were trying to jump over a wall in order to enter the house of Abdul Mallik in the locality.

Abdul’s family members with the help of their neighbours caught the miscreants and later handed them to the police.

The trio are in police custody and a case regarding the incident has been registered, sources said.