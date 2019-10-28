Locals Drive Bulls Inside Rajnagar Block Office In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: In order to appraise their problems, residents of Rajnagar today drove hundreds of bulls into the block office premises when Kendrapara Collector was holding a public hearing.

According to sources, irked over the bull menace in Rajnagar area, the locals drove hundreds of bulls into the block office premises as a mark of their protest.

After seeing the public outrage Collector Samarth Verma stopped the meeting. He then held discussions with the enraged locals and assured them to take action at the earliest.

“I have talked to the locals. Necessary action will be taken to address the issue on a priority basis,” said Kendrapara Collector, Samarth Verma.

However, locals have alleged that the district administration has not paid any heed to their repeated complaints regarding bull menace in the area. The lackadaisical attitude of the district administration has forced them to stage such protest.