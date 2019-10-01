Locals block road protesting eviction drive in Khandagiri

Bhubaneswar: Tension erupted near Tapoban High School in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar today after hundreds of slum-dwellers residing close to the school staged a road blockade protesting the eviction drive undertaken by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the area.

According to sources, the eviction drive has been undertaken by the city’s civic body to make space for temporary shifting of the Barmunda bus stand here.

Police team present at the spot held conversations with the enraged locals to pacify them, added sources.

On September 26, the Odisha Cabinet approved a proposal to construct an Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Baramund with an investment of Rs 160 crore.

