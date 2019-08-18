Locals block road demanding flood relief in Bolangir

Bolangir: Hundreds of locals of Titlagarh in Bolangir district who recently experienced flood-like situation staged a blockade on Palace Line road in the town today demanding relief.

The residents including women agitated on the busy road by burning tyres and demanded adequate assistance to them from the government. They demanded immediate steps to address their issues.

The agitators threatened to intensify their stir if their demands are not taken into consideration.

Notably, incessant rainfall wreaked havoc in the district as reports of waterlogging and inundation surfaced in Bolangir town and adjoining areas following heavy downpour.

