Locals block Kandarpur-Machhagaon road over non-restoration of power

Jagatsinghpur: Residents of Talapataka area staged a road blockade on Kandarpur-Machhagaon road near Pandia Chhak protesting delay in power restoration.

Fumed over the non-restoration of electricity services in their area, the irate locals on Monday blocked Kandarpur-Machhagaon road and staged a dharna.

Vehicular movement on Kandarpur-Machhagaon road remained paralyzed following the road blockade.

Meanwhile, police personnel have reached the spot to thwart any untoward situation, sources said.

Notably, cyclone FANI which battered Odisha coast on May 3 distressed lakhs of people without power and water facility over a week.