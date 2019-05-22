Locals block Kandarpur-Macchagaon road over non-restoration of power

Jagatsinghpur: Resentment continued among the residents of Basantapur area in Jagatsinghpur district over non-restoration of electricity services.

The irate locals staged dharna over their demand and blocked the Kandarpur-Macchagaon road alleging non-restoration of power. Vehicular movement on the route was affected following the road blockade.

The agitators stated that more than 20 days have elapsed since cyclone Fani made its landfall, but there seems to be no end to the woes of the residents in Jagatsinghpur, who are yet to get electricity. Many residents in the district are passing through an extremely difficult situation, the agitators said.

Police personnel have reached the spot to thwart any untoward situation, sources said.