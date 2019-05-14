Locals block Cuttack-Paradip road over non-restoration of electricity

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
non-restoration of electricity
17

Jagatsinghpur: Residents of three panchayats of Jagatsinghpur district blocked Cuttack-Paradip road this morning demanding the restoration of power supply.

Vehicular movement on the route was affected as the agitators blocked the road and staged dharna over their demands.

Related Posts

3-year-old girl critical as Anganwadi helper pours hot water

NTPC officials review power restoration works in Puri

Blood-soaked body of youth found in Nayagarh

Lakhs of survivors are distressed without power supply and food for over a week after cyclone Fani battered Odisha coast

Similarly, vehicular movement was paralysed on Cuttack-Banki road near Sandhapur Dhaba as residents of Ratagada block staged road blockade demanding immediate restoration of power.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.