Locals bid tearful adieu to martyred jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo

Dhenkanal: Thousands of residents of Badasuala village in Dhenkanal district on Thursday bid a tearful adieu to Odia jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo, who was martyred in an IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir.

The mortal remains of the brave jawan were consigned to the flames with the slogans of ‘Ajit Amar Rahe’ reverberating the atmosphere.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the jawan reached Dhenkanal mini stadium in a special vehicle. The police paid a guard of honour to the jawan.

Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, SP Anupama James, additional collector Purnachandra Mishra and sub-collector, among others, paid their last respect to the slain jawan.

The body of the slain soldier Ajit Kumar Sahoo reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport here through a special flight where the jawan was paid guard of honour.

Besides, ministers cutting across party lines, top officials of the State government and police department also reached the airport and paid homage to the departed soul.

Notably, Sahoo was killed after an army special forces convoy was attacked by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on its way at Arihal village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on June 18.