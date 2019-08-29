Illegal liquor seized in Kendrapara, 4 bootleggers held

Kendrapara: Police seized around 300 litres of illegal country-made liquor from Kajala railway line area in Kendrapara district today and arrested four persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal trade, a team of district police conducted raids in the area and intercepted four bootleggers including a woman while they were allegedly trying the sell the consignment.

Following the raid, cops also seized the huge cache of country-made liquor.

While a case has been registered against the accused persons, they will soon be forwarded to the court, sources said.