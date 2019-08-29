Illegal liquor seized in Kendrapara, 4 bootleggers held

UncategorizedState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Illegal country-made liquor seized
Representational Image
7

Kendrapara: Police seized around  300 litres of illegal country-made liquor from Kajala railway line area in Kendrapara district today and arrested four persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal trade, a team of district police conducted raids in the area and intercepted four bootleggers including a woman while they were allegedly trying the sell the consignment.

Related Posts

Sand artist Sudarsan pays tribute to Hockey legend Dhyan…

Separated conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia to arrive Odisha on…

RPF foils human trafficking bid; rescues girls from Puri

Following the raid, cops also seized the huge cache of country-made liquor.

While a case has been registered against the accused persons, they will soon be forwarded to the court, sources said.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Sand artist Sudarsan pays tribute to Hockey legend Dhyan…

Separated conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia to arrive Odisha on…

RPF foils human trafficking bid; rescues girls from Puri

1 of 1,747