Lithuania can be important partner in Make in India programme: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that India and Lithuania can become important partners in Make in India program. Addressing the India Lithuania Business Forum in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, today, Mr. Naidu said that Lithuania strongly supports India’s Make in India initiative.

He invited a Business delegation from Lithuania to participate in India Europe Business Forum. He said that bilateral trade between both the countries is below potential. He said, Make in India campaign is establishing India as the hub of manufacturing and investment.

Yesterday, addressing the Indian community in Vilnius, He called upon them to serve as a bridge in strengthening economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

An official release said that Vice President said that Lithuania could be an important technology partner for India, especially in areas such as lasers, renewable energy, agro-food processing and life sciences.

He said, India is one of the most open economies of the world and is placed now at 77th rank among 190 countries in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index. Mr Naidu is on a three-nation tour to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.