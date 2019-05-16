Goods-laden vehicle catches fire on NH 16, driver escapes unhurt

Bhadrak: The driver of Litchi and biscuit-laden vehicle had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire near Nalanga on NH-16 in Bhadrak district on Thursday.

According to sources, the driver of Litchi and biscuit-laden vehicle who spotted smoke emanating from the engine of the vehicle immediately jumped off and alerted the matter to the fire brigade personnel.

On intimation, fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. The flame was brought under control the help of fire department personnel.

While the exact cause of the behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that a short-circuit might have triggered the fire.