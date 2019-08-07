Lisa Haydon’s skilful surfing sessions wins hearts of netizens

Malibu: The Queen fame actress Lisa Haydon, who is living her best life, showcased her water surfing skills that have now become polished enough to be considered as “life goals”.

In the latest video uploaded by the actress, Lisa not only oozes oomph but also gives a glimpse of her fine skills.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lisa shared the video where she can be seen donning a hot beige beachwear and zipping it up. She then floats into the direction of the high tide and climbs her surfboard to move in sync with the ocean water.

The Bollywood diva seems to have mastered the knack of it as she was recently seen taming the waves like a pro and fans cannot keep calm.

The 33-year-old, who is quite famous for her svelte figure sure has a fun way of maintaining it. Lisa keeps posting grams of herself while vacationing and learning how to surf during those vacations.

Lisa Haydon’s Instagram is full of pictures of herself doing extracurricular activities and enjoying with her son.