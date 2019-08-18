Lisa Haydon announces pregnancy with adorable Instagram post

Mumbai: Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon is expecting her second child with husband Dino Lavlani. The diva took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

Posting a picture with husband Dino Lavlani and their first child Zack, she wrote, “Party of four on the way” to announce the good news.

In the photograph, Lisa is seen dressed up in a black swimsuit, flaunting the pregnancy bump.

Lisa’s post was flooded with congratulatory wishes from fans and several stars. Lisa’s Aisha co-star Sonam Kapoor congratulated the couple on the big news, so did mother-to-be Amy Jackson. Pooja Hegde, Gauhar Khan, Shibani Dandekar also congratulated Lisa and her family in the comments section.

Lisa got married in 2016 to her longtime boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017 and named him Zack Lalvani.