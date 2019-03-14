Liquor seized in Ganjam, two held

Ganjam: Hinjli police on Wednesday seized over 40 litres of illegal foreign liquor during a raid in Antarigam in Ganjam district and arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested duo has been identified as Bhaskar Sahu and Babula Sahu.

According to sources, a police team led by Hinjli police station IIC Abhimanyu Dash carried out the raid in the village and apprehended the duo from near a betel shop.

Two cases (66/19 and 67/19) were registered against the accused persons and they were forwarded to court today, sources in the police said.