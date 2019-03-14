Liquor seized in Ganjam, two held

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Liquor seized in Ganjam
5

Ganjam: Hinjli police on Wednesday seized over 40 litres of illegal foreign liquor during a raid in Antarigam in Ganjam district and arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested duo has been identified as Bhaskar Sahu and Babula Sahu.

Related Posts

Decomposed body of man recovered from his house in Ganjam…

CPI (ML) names nine candidates for 2019 polls

Motorcylist killed after dashing into coal-laden truck in…

According to sources, a police team led by Hinjli police station IIC Abhimanyu Dash carried out the raid in the village and apprehended the duo from near a betel shop.

Two cases (66/19 and 67/19) were registered against the accused persons and they were forwarded to court today, sources in the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.