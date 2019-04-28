Lions Choice Humanitarian Award to Achyuta Samanta

Mumbai: Adding another to feather to his cap, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Founder of KIIT & KISS was given the prestigious “Lions Choice Humanitarian Award” by Lions Mumbai Choice Foundation for his relentless contribution to the society as a Humanitarian par excellence on 28th April 2019.

Dr. Varun Suthra received the award on behalf of Dr. Samanta in his absence.

Besides trophy and a citation, Dr. Samanta has been awarded a cash prize of Rs. 5,00,000. Lions Club in its citation has mentioned that Dr. Samanta is an epitome of their slogan “We serve”.

“I am humbled to receive this prestigious award. I shall continue my journey to achieve zero poverty, hunger and illiteracy. I am thankful to the jury and Lions Club for bestowing upon me this decoration.” said Dr. Samanta on receiving the award. He donated the prize money to KISS.