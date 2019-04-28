Lionnel Messi’s goal help Barcelona win eighth La Liga title

Catalonia: The Argentine star Lionnel Messi helped Barcelona to clinch eighth La Liga title for season 11 with 1-0 score against Levante on Saturday.

The Argentine star scored his league-leading 34th goal to wrap up the title with three games remaining. With this, Barcelona clinched its 26th league title.

The Argentina international was rested for the first half of Saturday’s clash with Levante as coach Ernesto Valverde had one eye on next week’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool.

But he was introduced at the start of the second half and went on to net the winner – his 34th league goal of another outstanding season.

Barca with a nine-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid.