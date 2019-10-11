Lioness ‘Rukmini’ taken ill at Nandankanan; Tiger ‘Subhranshu’ yet to recuperate

Barang: Lioness ‘Rukmini’ at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar has been taken ill and her food intake affected since the last eight days.

According to reports, Lioness ‘Rukmini’ is suffering from kidney-related ailments. It was learned during the preliminary treatment process. She is being administered anti-biotics and injections but no signs of cure have been seen so far.

It may be mentioned here that, Lioness ‘Rukmini’ was brought to Nandankanan in 2014 from Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru through the animal exchange programme. Along with her Lioness ‘Radha’ and Lions ‘Narsimha’ and ‘Akash’ were also brought to NZP. At present, NZP has 12 Lions of different species.

On the other hand, ailing melanistic tiger ‘Subhranshu’ is yet to show signs of improvement in health. He is under treatment since September 25. Today tiger ‘Subhranshu’ was tranquilized and then administered anti-biotic injections and vitamin-added medications.