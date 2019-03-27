Limca redefines freshness with Kiara Advani as new brand ambassador

New Delhi: Adding a burst of freshness to Limca, Coca-Cola India has roped in Kiara Advani as the new face for its sparkling beverage in the cloudy lemon segment.

Being a relatively fresh face in Bollywood, Kiara will further epitomize Limca’s connect with youthfulness and freshness.

Speaking on her association with Limca, actor Kiara Advani said, “Limca is a beverage that is essentially timeless and known for freshness, and that’s me, zesty and fresh. I am really excited to be the new face for Limca since we share the same core values and personality!”

Shrenik Dasani, Vice President, Sparkling Category at Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, said “Limca has always been India’s favourite thirst quencher, loved for its unique ‘lemoni’ bite and sharp fizz. At the same time, Kiara has a uniquely refreshing personality and is immensely loved by her fans. This makes her the perfect fit for Limca, and we are so pleased to welcome Kiara to the Limca family.”

The company will soon roll out a new advertising campaign featuring Kiara. The actress will also be associated with a range of consumer activations, digital and social media engagements for the brand.