Lilly Singh Brings Her Late Night Show To India, Airs From Sept 21

New Delhi: Lilly Singh, who is popular as Superwoman among her fans across the globe, is excited that people of her home country will be able to watch her host the show is titled A Little Late With Lilly Singh from September 21.

The show will be airing on Star World India.

Lilly, who is popular as Superwoman among her fans across the globe, shared the news on Instagram. Despite being Canadian, Singh has always been a representative of the brown desi woman.

After this announcement, netizens have been more than ecstatic to watch the show.

India-origin American actor Mindy Kaling was the first guest on Lilly’s talk show, which premiered in the US on September 16 as a replacement for Last Call with Carson Daly.

Soon after episode one, the show scored a prime time special at NBC, that will feature celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Tony Hale, This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia and Kenan Thompson.

The show will air Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Star World India. There will be a one-hour special on the premiere night with the episode airing at 9 pm.