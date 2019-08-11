Lightning strikes kill three, injure two in Odisha

Bhadrak/Balasore: Three persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate incidents of lightning strikes across the state on Sunday.

In the first instance, a farmer died after he was hit by a lightning strike at Dhusuri area of Bhadrak. The deceased was identified as Yudhistir Nayak.

Another farmer was critically injured in the lightning strike in Kalidaspur area in the district.

Similarly, a tourist was killed after being hit by lightning at Udaipur beach in Bhograi area of Balasore today. The deceased hailed from West Bengal.

The lightning strike also left another tourist critically injured

In another incident, a farmer died in a lightning strike in Oupada of Soro area in Balasore. The deceased was identified as Antaryami Nayak of Badapokhari village.