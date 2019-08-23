Lightning strikes claim two lives in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Dhenkanal district on Friday.

In the first instance, a farmer died after he was hit by a lightning strike at Balipada village under Kamakhyanagar police limits in the district. The deceased was identified as Babaji Mallick (62).

According to sources, Mallick was in his farmland when rain accompanied by thunderbolt lashed the area. Suddenly lightning hit him.

He was rescued by his family members in a critical condition and rushed to the Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional hospital, where the doctor pronounced him dead.

Similarly, Duryodhan Nayak (77) of Godisahi under Kankadahada police limits died in the lightning strike.

In another instance, Babita Singh (22) of Bhadalia village under Kankadahada police limits sustained critical injuries in the lightning strike.

Moreover, Phulrani Sahu (79) of Sundhikateni village under Kamakhyanagar police limits was also injured after being hit by lightning struck, sources said.

The injured people have been admitted to Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional hospital for treatment.