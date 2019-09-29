Lightning strike: Youth killed in Angul’s Talcher

Angul: A 25-year-old youth was killed after being struck by lightning stike amid rains near Hiloi under Talcher police limits in Angul district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Sahu of Talcher’s Belapara.

According to sources, Ajay, an employee of a coal mine here, was heading for work this morning when he was hit by lightning near Hiloi. As a result, he died on the spot.

On intimation, Talcher police reached the spot and sent the body to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

