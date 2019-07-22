Lightning strike kills 17-yr-old girl in Malkanagiri

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old girl lost her life while her cousin sister was critically injured after being hit by a lightning strike in Kalimela area of Malkanagiri district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Aparajita Mondal of MV-74. Her cousin sister Babita Tarafdaar (17) was critically injured in the lightning.

According to sources, Aparajita along with Babita was going to farmland at around 2 pm today for giving food to her father. While returning, rain accompanied by thunderstorm lashed the area.

They took shelter under a tree when lightning struck them. They were immediately shifted to Kalimela Community Health Centre where doctor declared Aparajita dead.

