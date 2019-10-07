Lightning strike claim two lives in Koraput

Koraput: In a tragic incident, a father-son duo was killed by a lightning strike at Kumbharput village under B.Singhpur police limits in Koraput district today.

The deceased persons were identified as Pitabas Kumbhar and his son Upendra Kumbha.

According to sources, lightning struck the father-son duo when they along with some villagers had been to a river near the village for fishing in the wee hours of Monday.

They were rescued by locals in a critical condition and rushed to the nearby hospital, where the doctor pronounced them dead.

