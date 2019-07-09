Lightning, rainfall alert for nine dists; SRC issues dos and don’ts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here today issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for nine districts of Odisha till 5.30 pm.

The alert has been issued for Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Cuttack, Jajpur, Khurda and Nayagarh districts.

“Thundershower with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm today,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

Besides, dangerous thunderstorm and lightning alert have been issued for Dasarathpur block of Jajpur district, Rajkanika block of Kendrapara district, Dhamanagar, Bhadrak, Tihidi, Chandabali and Basudebpur blocks of Bhadrak district within 4.43 pm today.

As the current lightning status is high, the special relief commissioner (SRC) has issued dos and don’ts.

Dos

Take shelter in safer buildings immediately after observing High winds, rainfall and darkening cloud cover. The steel frame of a hard-topped vehicle does provide increased protection if you are not touching metal. If you are out in the open, then crouch down and make sure that you are in minimum contact with the ground. This will control the possible damage by the lighting during the thunderstorm. Always perform CPR on the victim of lighting.

Don’ts