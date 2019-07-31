Lightning, rainfall alert for eight Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for eight districts of Odisha till 5.45 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Jagatsingpur, Cuttack and Khurda including Bhubaneswar.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with one or two spells of moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts of between 2.45 pm and 5.45 pm today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.