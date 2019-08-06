Lightning, rainfall alert for 17 dists; SRC issues dos and don’ts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here today issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 17 districts of Odisha till 10 pm.

The alert has been issued for Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Angul, Sundargarh, Balasore, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Dhenkanal districts.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with a few spells of intense rainfall likely to continue at a few places over these districts between 7 pm and 10 pm today,” said the latest IMD bulletin.

As the current lightning status is high, the special relief commissioner (SRC) has issued dos and don’ts.

Dos

It will be safer for you to hide in a structure. Keep a safe distance from tall objects such as trees, hilltops, and utility poles. Keep a minimum distance of five meters from other people. If you are in an open field, seek shelter in a low area under a thick growth of small trees. If in an open field, crouch down put feet together and place hands over ears. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder. Always perform CPR on the victim of lighting. As it might the only chance to save them. So, remember to pump the chest and perform the mouth to mouth breathing.

Don’ts