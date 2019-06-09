Lightning, rainfall alert for 14 Odisha districts

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Lightning and rainfall alert for
Representational Image
51

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here today issued thunderstorm, lightning and light to moderate rainfall alert for 14 districts of Odisha.

The weather department has sounded alert for Nayagarh, Khurda, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Ganjam, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sonepur and Kandhamal districts.

Related Posts

Naveen arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi on June 11

Scribes arrested for maligning Uttar Pradesh CM

Ex-CM Nandini Satpathy’s birth anniv: Naveen pays…

“Light thunderstorm and lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue at one or two places over these districts,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.