Lightning, rainfall alert for 14 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here today issued thunderstorm, lightning and light to moderate rainfall alert for 14 districts of Odisha.

The weather department has sounded alert for Nayagarh, Khurda, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Ganjam, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sonepur and Kandhamal districts.

“Light thunderstorm and lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue at one or two places over these districts,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.